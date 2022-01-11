Jessica Lorine (Hodge) Powell, 36, of Paducah passed away at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Murray- Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Ms. Powell was a registered nurse at Spring Creek Health Care Nursing Home in Murray, where she worked as an administrative coordinator, and she was a member of Heartland Church in Paducah.
She is survived by triplet children, Emily June Powell, Clayton Dean Powell, Cayden Wade Powell, all of LaCenter; parents, Keith and Bonnie Hodge, of Paducah; fiancé, Jason Simpson and two children, Leland and Madi, of Murray; one brother, Brian Keith (Brittani) Hodge, of Paducah; two sisters, Amiee Camille (Les) Cope, of Springfield, Sarah Elizabeth (Curt) Chaffin, of Orlinda; several nieces and nephews, Raylynn Broaddus, Cameron Cope, Conner Cope, Caroline Chaffin, Tucker Chaffin.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery in Paducah.
Visitation will be from 6 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
