DURHAM, N.C. — Jessica Burkeen Lee, 41, of Durham, formerly of Paducah, passed away on April 19, 2023. Jessica was of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by her children, Brelen Rushing, Isaiah and Ethan Cook of Paducah; siblings, Tonya Garland-Ritchie, Larry Garland, Charity Peters, Cory Burkeen, and Ronnie Chasteen.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Brenda Burkeen and Jerry Burkeen. maternal grandparents, Joseph and Lucille Ferris; and special aunt Tina Cole.
Private graveside service were held May 18, 2023, with Gary Clark officiating. She will forever be in our hearts.
