Jesse R. “Dick” Walker, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully in Paducah, on November 20, 2020.
Born on January 30, 1932, in Paducah, to John R. Walker and Elizabeth Walker, Dick graduated from Reidland High School in 1950. After high school, Dick enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in Albany, GA and Fukuoka, Japan. While stationed in Georgia, Dick would return to Paducah each weekend on leave to visit his sweetheart, Jane Rose. He and Jane were married on December 24, 1954, upon Dick’s return to Paducah from the Air Force. Soon after marriage, they moved to Bowling Green, where Dick graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1959.
Dick joined Williams, Williams & Lentz in 1959 serving individuals and small businesses in Paducah and the surrounding area as a tax, audit and business adviser for over 50 years until his retirement in 2010. Dick was a friend and mentor to many; he always had a story to tell or a simple bit of wisdom to impart.
Dick and Jane were long-time residents of Reidland, where they raised three sons, Chuck, Jeff and David. While Dick was known for work for dedication to his clients, he was most passionate about spending time with his sons. From coaching little league baseball teams at Noble Park, attending their high school sporting events or later in life, enjoying a round of golf with one or all of them.
Dick was a member of Paducah Country Club and enjoyed playing golf with his peers and “adopted sons”, many of whom he knew from his coaching days long ago. Dick was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan; most comfortable in his royal blue jacket and hat, rooting for his beloved ‘Cats from home or at Rupp Arena. He also enjoyed breeding and racing thoroughbreds with his friend and partner, Rowland Hancock and could often be found at Keeneland, during each April and October searching for his next big trifecta. He was a fierce competitor irrespective of whether the prize was a national championship title or bragging rights after an afternoon pick-up round of golf. He never slowed down and was constantly in motion, hiring his first trainer at age 82. He had a zest for life and will be truly missed by his family and many, many friends.
Dick is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jane Rose Walker, his two sons, Jeff Walker and wife Tara of Houston, Texas, and David Walker and wife Laurie of Dallas, Texas. and a daughter-in-law Lissa Walker of Nashville, Tennessee. He leaves behind seven grandchildren, Reed, Grant, Haley, Carrie, Chris, Sarah, Olivia and two great-granddaughters, Daphne and Sylvia; and a sister Barbara Cain of Jackson, Tennessee.
He was predeceased by his son Chuck in July of this year and a sister, Rosemary Rudolph.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic protocols, Dick’s life will be celebrated via private services in the future. The family invites friends, colleagues and relatives to post pictures and memories of Dick at the following: https://memories.lifeweb360.com/.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Western Kentucky Easter Seals Society, 801 N 29th St, Paducah, KY 42001.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah in charge of arrangements.
You may leave a message for the family at www.milnerandorr.com.
