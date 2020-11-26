Jesse Flood, 84, of Paducah, died on Friday, November 20, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Flood was of the Baptist faith. He was a retired chemical operator from BF Goodrich.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Shirley Lucille Walton Flood; four sons, Brian Flood of Scottsdale, Arizona, Robin Flood of Phoenix, Arizona, and Allen Baker and Sean Baker, both of Paducah; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Sue Ann Bybee of Thompsonville, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents were Joe Willard Flood and Pauline Crowley Flood.
A private family graveside will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Ed Hollis officiating. There will be no visitation.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
