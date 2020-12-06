Jesse Edward Paschal, 77, of Paducah, passed away at 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Mercy Health Paducah.
Mr. Paschal was a Law Enforcement Detective, a member of Heartland Church of Paducah, American Legion of Paducah, VFW, HAM Radio Club, Treasure Hunters Club, Men’s Prayer Group at Heartland, Home Builders Sunday School Class, and Promise Keepers.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Sullivan) Paschal of Paducah; one son, Jesse (Jennifer) Paschal of Apple Valley, California; one daughter, Terry (Onasis Arroyo) Paschal of San Bernardino, California; two stepsons, Kent (Christy) Cadwell of Paducah, Chuck (Laura) Cadwell of Paducah; one stepdaughter, Heather (Duane) Schwingler of Symsonia; one brother, Jerry (Pat) Paschal of Brookport; three grandchildren, Christian, Megan, Jayke; seven step-grandchildren, Peyton, Mason, Josh, Madison, Lauren, Brady, Lakin; two step-great-grandchildren; one niece, Sarah Forthman; several step nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse H. Paschal and Sarah (Kelley) Paschal; one brother, Bill Paschal; sister-in-law, Marilyn Paschal.
Private family services will be held with burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Billy Graham Evangelist Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
