Jesse E. Feezor, 81, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by friends and family.
Jesse was born in Paducah on May 29, 1940, to the late Cecil and Myrtle Feezor. He owned and operated Park Vue Liquors for 42 years. Jesse enjoyed attending horse races as well as watching them and UK basketball. He will be remembered as a gentle and kind man who would do anything for anyone. He was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Theresa L. Jones and husband, Bill, of Paducah; niece, Stephanie Cope-Edwards, of Benton; two nephews, Terry Cope and Randy Cope; and several great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his best friend and companion of 25 years, Sharon Kaye Tiseo; his parents; one sister, Linda Sue Cope; and brother, Cecil David Feezor.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the special caregivers for their excellent care and love that they gave to Jesse and the family; caregivers, Alberta, B.J., Carol, Emma, Janice, Marcie and Pam; Mercy Health Hospice sweet and caring nurse, Megan; and Caring People Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Jesse E. Feezor to Mercy Health Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
A memorial service for Jesse will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Tony Jones and Christopher Hines officiating.
Visitation will be held from 1 — 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
