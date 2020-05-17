CALVERT CITY — Jesse Harold Culver, 90, of Calvert City, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Nashville, Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gloria Moss Culver; a daughter, Teresa; and a grandson, Ty.
Arrangements were incomplete. The family intends to hold a memorial service once the COVID-19 health emergency has passed.
