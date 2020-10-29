KEVIL — Jesse Allen Hall Jr. (Little Jesse), 39, of Kevil, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington of an aneurysm.
Little Jesse was a man of all trades. In his free time he enjoyed being outdoors, especially if he was hunting or fishing. He was a family man, and his niece and nephews held a special place in his heart.
Jesse is survived by his parents, Jesse Allen Sr. and Joy Ann Ellis Hall; five children, Curtis Thrasher, Alexandria Thrasher, Hunter Thrasher, Conor Thrasher, and Jaylin Thrasher; one sister, Jolene (Mayuresh) Pathare; seven grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Jr., Isabella, Aaryan, and Baby; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Preceding Jesse in death are his maternal grandparents, Richard and Joyce Prisk; paternal grandparents, Gene and Barbara Crabtree; two uncles, Thomas Hall and Gene Hall; and two aunts, Rebecca Ward and Vicki Ellis.
A memorial service for Jesse will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, with Rev. Dale Harrell officiating at Lindsey Funeral Home. Friends may visit the family from 5 p.m. to service hour Friday.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
