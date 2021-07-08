EDDYVILLE — Jess W. Engler, 67, of Eddyville, died at 4:06 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at his home.
He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and farmed the property he owned in Lyon County.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Sandy Barnes Engler of Eddyville; a daughter, Michelle Duncan of Munford, Tennessee; five granddaughters; a brother, Hershell Engler of Eddyville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by four brothers. His parents were Perry Russell Sr. and Gwendolyn Peek Engler.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Dunn’s Funeral Home in Eddyville with the Revs. Jody Duncan, John Hagan and Bryan Grigg officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Dunn’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
