After a lengthy illness battling cancer, Jerry Wurth, 71, returned to his heavenly home on Dec. 4, 2022, with his wife of 40 years, Barbara Burns Wurth by his side.
Jerry was born on Jan. 24, 1951 to the late Dennis Wurth Sr. and his mother, Edith Durbin Wurth in Paducah. Jerry was happiest when he was with his family and those he loved most. He graduated from St. Mary High School in 1969. He then began his career at Paducah Illinois Central Railroad and retired from Paducah VMV Railroad. Jerry began his B & J Lawn Service and enjoyed his years with his customers.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Barbara Burns Wurth; one son, Darrell (Melissa) Farmer; one daughter, Lisa (Larry) Meadows all of Paducah; mother, Edith Durbin Wurth; three grandchildren, Michael Farmer, Landon (Lauren) Meadows and Lyndsey (Tyree) Owens; two sisters, Marge (Bill) Wurth, Dottie (Milton) Grief; two brothers, Bob (Vicki) Wurth, and Dennis (Diann) Wurth Jr.; one sister-in-law, Joyce Wurth; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded death by his father, Dennis Wurth Sr. and one brother, Roscoe Wurth.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Berry officiating. Entombment will follow at the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on 5-Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Tuition Assistance, St. Mary Schools, 1243 Elmdale Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
To send flowers to the family of Jerry Wurth, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.