After a lengthy illness battling cancer, Jerry Wurth, 71, returned to his heavenly home on Dec. 4, 2022, with his wife of 40 years, Barbara Burns Wurth by his side.

Jerry was born on Jan. 24, 1951 to the late Dennis Wurth Sr. and his mother, Edith Durbin Wurth in Paducah. Jerry was happiest when he was with his family and those he loved most. He graduated from St. Mary High School in 1969. He then began his career at Paducah Illinois Central Railroad and retired from Paducah VMV Railroad. Jerry began his B & J Lawn Service and enjoyed his years with his customers.

Service information

Dec 7
Funeral Ceremony
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
9:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Dec 6
Visitation
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
4:00PM-6:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
