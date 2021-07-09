Jerry Woodrum, age 61, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Jerry was born in Wills Point, Texas, on Saturday, July 18, 1959, to Ray and Dottie Sue Woodrum. He worked for 28 years on the river, employed as a senior mate with Ingram Barge Company. He will be remembered as a man who was most proud of his family. His grandchildren were his world!
Mr. Woodrum is survived by his wife of 27 years, Regina Tucker Woodrum; his daughters, Kimberly Williams (Bryan), of Trinity, Florida, Leslie Caver (Brandon), of Mayfield, and Molly Wolff (Nick), of Nashville, Tennessee; his son, Jeremy Baldree (Christina), of Paducah; his grandchildren, Preston Williams, Destiny Williams, Addison Turner, Alliyah Turner, Amya Baldree, Paisley Bates, and Lilyahna Caver; his sister, Lorna Pursley; his brothers, Butch Woodrum, Roland Woodrum (MiSon), David Woodrum (Kathy), Rick Woodrum (Marie), and Gary Woodrum (Sandy); his mother-in-law, Mary Rives; many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Woodrum was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Lynn Woodrum and Dottie Sue Patton Woodrum; his father-in-law, Charles Tucker.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Kenneth Galyon officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the National Kidney Foundation of Kentucky, 250 E. Liberty St., Suite 710, Louisville, KY 40202.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
