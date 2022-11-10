Jerry Franklin White, 85, of Paducah, died at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Paducah.
He is survived by two daughters, Lillian Behlmann of St. Louis, Missouri, and Lisa Ann Tucker of McDonough, Georgia; one son, Frank White of Chicago, Illinois; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two step-granddaughters; and several nephews.
Mr. White was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Dorothy Ann Bremer White; two brothers; and one sister. His parents were Franklin Clarence White and Eunice Kathelene Brooks White.
Graveside memorial services with military honors will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Massac Memorial Gardens in Metropolis, Illinois, with Jim Lewis officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to “Made to Stay”, P.O. Box 7802, Paducah, KY 42002.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of all arrangements.
