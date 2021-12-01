WICKLIFFE — Jerry Wayne Polivick, 70, of Wickliffe, passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his residence.
Jerry was born in Wickliffe on March 20, 1951, to the late John Taylor, Sr. and Mary Belle Haffita Polivick. He was of the Baptist faith and a former member of Central Baptist Church in Carlisle. Jerry graduated from Carlisle County High School and worked for many years as a truck driver with Rhuel Trucking Company. Jerry had a lifelong passion for baseball and played for many years and loved to collect baseball cards. He was also an avid little league coach and umpired for many of the local leagues.
Jerry is survived by his son, Jeremy Polivick (Michelle), of Grovetown, Georgia; two sisters, Debby Watson, of Clinton and Mary Louise Hoskins, of Wickliffe; one brother, Gary Polivick, of Wickliffe; two sisters-in-law, Jackie Polivick, of Paducah and Bettye Polivick, of Henderson; three grandchildren, Melanie Knighten of Wickliffe, Jaren and Jaden Polivick, both of Grovetown, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patti Polivick Knighten; two brothers, John Polivick Jr. and Bobby Polivick; and his parents.
Funeral services for Jerry will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Rev. Anthony Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 — 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made in memory of Jerry Polivick to the Blandville Hillcrest Cemetery, 694 Fraser Road, Wickliffe, KY 42087; or the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231; or to the Norton’s Children’s Hospital, Louisville: 231 E Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.
You may leave a “Hug From Home,” a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.