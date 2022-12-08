Jerry Wayne Gray, Sr., 65, of West Paducah, passed away at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home.

Jerry was a faithful member of World Harvest Church where he was head usher. He was a 1975 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and a retired first class lineman from Paducah Power System. After retirement he established Gray and Sons Lawn Care Service in which he took great pride working beside his son Jerry Jr.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Gray, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In