Jerry Wayne Gray, Sr., 65, of West Paducah, passed away at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home.
Jerry was a faithful member of World Harvest Church where he was head usher. He was a 1975 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and a retired first class lineman from Paducah Power System. After retirement he established Gray and Sons Lawn Care Service in which he took great pride working beside his son Jerry Jr.
He loved farming, hunting, traveling and caring for his cows and horses. Jerry loved his family and friends with all his heart.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Gray Jr., and Barbara Lee Carter Gray.
Jerry leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 41 years, Peggy L. Gray of West Paducah, one son, Jerry Wayne (Kayla) Gray Jr. of West Paducah; two daughters, Monique (Clarence) Hubbard and Heather Tharpe both of Paducah; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Darmis Gray of Paducah and Rev. Wendell (Barbara) Gray of Arlington; several nieces, one great nephew and cousins; his mother-in-law Patricia Robinson and brother-in-law Clifford Robinson Jr. both of Paducah.
Homegoing celebration will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at World Harvest Church with Chris Cody officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Family and friends will gather from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
