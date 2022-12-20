DULUTH, Minn. — Jerry Lee Wallace, 76, of Duluth, Minnesota, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at his residence.
He was of the Baptist faith, a retired electrician and a U.S. Air Force Veteran.
He is survived by his daughter, Tamra Galloway of Paducah; three sons, Mark Wallace of Paducah, Bradley Wallace of Paducah, and Michael Wallace of Ballard County; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nelda Gaines of Cookeville, Tennessee, and Annette Becker of Burns, Tennessee; two brothers, Norman Wallace and Morris Wallace both of Paducah; several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Carter Wallace; and two brothers. His parents were George and Catherine Northington Wallace.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Norman Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Friends may call 10 — 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner and Orr Funeral Home.
You may leave a message of sympathy, light a candle of remembrance and share a ‘Hug from Home’ at www.milnerandorr.com.
