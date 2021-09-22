Jerry Ishamel Steele, 82, died at 11:47 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
He was retired from Rick’s Electric, a minister, member and elder at Northside Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Marilla Clark Steele; one son, Jerry Algene Steele, Henderson, Tennessee; one sister; Sharon Elam, Hickory, one brother; Jimmy Steele, Tacoma, Washington, two granddaughters and one great grandson.
He was preceded in death by one sister and one brother. His parents were Alvis and Rubye Mae Olive Steele.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Northside Church of Christ with Billy Clark, Clay Leonard and Mike Tucker officiating. Interment will follow in the Macedonia Church of Christ Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 — 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Northside Church of Christ.
Memorial contributions may be made to Freed Hardeman University or New Pathways for Children.
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.