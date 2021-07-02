GLENDALE — Jerry R. Doss, 84, of Glendale, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin.
He was a member of Gilead Baptist Church and retired from the U.S. Air Force as an officer after 22 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, XL and Irene Whitaker Doss.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Badgley Doss of Elizabethtown; one son, Joseph Doss of Elizabethtown; three daughters, Debra (Wayne) Doss Fisher of Wrightstown, Pennsylvania, Beverly (Rick) Doss Goebel of Mt. Vernon, Indiana, and Michelle (Paul) Doss Jackson of Burlington; and grandchildren, Alyssa and Cara Fisher, Kelsey Sanders, Ashleigh, Lauren, and Madelin Jackson, and Ian and Dmitriy Goebel.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. EST Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at White House Memorial Gardens in White House, Tennessee.
Visitation is 4 — 7 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
