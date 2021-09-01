LA CENTER — Jerry McGregor, 76, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Life Care Center in La Center, Kentucky.
Jerry was born on June 25, 1945, to the late Wilma (Culver) and Bart McGregor. He was a member of First Baptist Church of La Center where he served as a deacon for many years. Jerry was a very committed Christian who loved his Lord, family, and community.
His career in education with the Ballard County School System consisted of roles as history teacher, guidance counselor, assistant principal and principal of Ballard Memorial High School, principal of Ballard County Middle School, and Ballard County Board of Education where he served as technology coordinator. After 27 years with the Ballard County School System, he retired and was then employed at Computer Source and as a real estate agent.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce McGregor of 54 years; two daughters, Diana Fulkerson (Steven) of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Susan Pickett (Brian) of La Center; three grandchildren, Briley Pickett, Caleb Pickett, and Daniel Fulkerson.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Jason Hay officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery.
The family request that masks be worn for both visitation and the funeral. Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
Memorial contributions may be sent to First Baptist Church of La Center, P.O. Box 239, LaCenter, KY 42056.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.