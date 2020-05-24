METROPOLIS, Ill. — Jerry Martin Johnston, 74, of Metropolis, Illinois, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Conroe, Texas. He was born April 25, 1946, to Buddie and Florida (Baynes) Johnston.
Jerry is survived by, one daughter, Katherine Rhodes Appodaca, of Conroe, Texas, and one son, Aaron D. Johnston, of Aiken, South Carolina; five grandchildren; three sisters, Cathy Darnell, Norma Cavitt, and Vickie Hall; two brothers, James and Phillip Johnston; several nieces and nephews.
Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gerald Johnston, four sisters and two brothers.
He was a Member of the Macedonia Baptist Church and retired from the Massac Memorial Hospital, maintenance deptartment.
Memorial may be given in leu of flowers in Jerry’s name for funeral expenses or to the Macedonia Baptist Church, c/o Aikins-Farmer Loftus McManus F.H., P.O. Box 760, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Due to the current health issues, funeral services will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com
