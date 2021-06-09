WINGO — Jerry Lynn Sanford, 67, of Wingo, passed away at 5:44 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
He was the owner and operator of Eastside Industrial Machine for 30 years.
Mr. Sanford is survived by his son, Spencer (Ashley) Sanford of Wingo; his daughter, Jennifer (Derick) Thomas of Mayfield; his mother, Betty Jane Sanford of Mayfield; his brother, Harold (Ruth) Sanford of Wingo; his sister, Sheila (Henry) Carter of Evansville, Indiana; and three grandchildren, Connor Sanford, Ethan Sanford
and Landri Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Harold Sanford.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with
David Hitchcock officiating. Burial will follow in the Wingo Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
