BENTON — Jerry Lynn Lovett, 82, of Benton, died Wednesday, April, 12, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Jerry was born on July 28, 1940, in Benton, to the late Rollie and Ola Wyatt Lovett. He was a very devoted and hard working man who held multiple positions and titles throughout his lifetime. He spent many years working in Quality Control at Fisher Price, he was also a manufacturing engineer and even a pretrial officer in Marshall County. Over the years, he dedicated his time working for numerous civic groups such as the Benton Planning and Zoning and even served as the Mayor of Hardin for some time. Jerry played an instrumental role in helping start the Hardin Little League Baseball Association to give the children in Hardin an opportunity to play baseball just like the surrounding communities.
Jerry also had a big love for sports. He enjoyed watching and attending games any chance that he could, specifically, any of the University of Kentucky sports. Jerry was a member and baptized at Olive Baptist Church but he and his wife, Brenda, most recently attended Walnut Street Baptist Church.
Jerry was passionate about everything he was involved in and would always be “all in’’ no matter what it was that he was doing. From being a Cub Scout leader to being a Little League coach, Jerry was fully involved in his children’s lives and that same commitment later continued with all of his grandchildren. You could always find him at one of his grandchildren’s games or events cheering them on and occasionally you could even hear him coaching them along from the sidelines.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Brenda Cope Lovett; one daughter, Amy Futrell of Murray; two sons, Trent Lovett (Lisa) of Benton and Troy Lovett of the Olive community; one brother, Dickie Lovett of Benton; six grandchildren, Tucker Lovett, Gabbi Lovett, Tyler Lovett, Payton Nienaber (Dalton), Bailey Futrell (Addison), and Ellie Futrell; three great-grandchildren, Weston Nienaber, Anniston Nienaber and Josiah Futrell; one sister-in-law, Babbie Lovett of McCrory, Arkansas; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by one brother, Paul F. Lovett; one granddaughter, Landon Lovett; and his parents.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Marshall County Exceptional Center, P.O. Box 423, Benton, KY 42025.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Saturday, April, 15, 2023, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr with Joel Frizzell and James Stom officiating. Burial will follow at Benton Cemetery.
To send flowers to the family of Jerry Lovett, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.