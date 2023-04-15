BENTON — Jerry Lynn Lovett, 82, of Benton, died Wednesday, April, 12, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Jerry was born on July 28, 1940, in Benton, to the late Rollie and Ola Wyatt Lovett. He was a very devoted and hard working man who held multiple positions and titles throughout his lifetime. He spent many years working in Quality Control at Fisher Price, he was also a manufacturing engineer and even a pretrial officer in Marshall County. Over the years, he dedicated his time working for numerous civic groups such as the Benton Planning and Zoning and even served as the Mayor of Hardin for some time. Jerry played an instrumental role in helping start the Hardin Little League Baseball Association to give the children in Hardin an opportunity to play baseball just like the surrounding communities.

Service information

Apr 16
Funeral Ceremony
Sunday, April 16, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home
1117 Poplar Street
Benton, KY 42025
Apr 15
Visitation
Saturday, April 15, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home
1117 Poplar Street
Benton, KY 42025
