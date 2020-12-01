BROOKPORT, Ill. — Jerry Lee Abell, 82, of Brookport, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Private family services will be held with Rev. Trad York and Rev. Jack Russell officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John Church Cemetery. You are invited to join the facebook live at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Jerry was retired from TVA where he worked as a pipefitter. He served in the National Guard, was a 30-plus-year member of Local 184, Waldo Baptist Church, a farmer, and owned and operated Massac Golf Range for several years. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and hunter.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carla (Roberts) Abell; daughters, Lorie Walters and husband Jim and Shanna Looney; grandchildren, Kyler Owens, Kaley McGinnis and husband Dakota, Jimmy Walters, Shaley Looney, and Landon Looney; sister, Judy Ramage and husband Thomas; brother, James Abell and wife Mary Ann; several nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Lymon and Nadine (Bridwell) Abell; infant daughter, Sheri Lea Abell; granddaughter, Emma Grace Looney.
Memorials may be made in Jerry’s name to Waldo Baptist Church, 6970 Waldo Church Road, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Pallbearers will be Jim Walters, Kyler Owens, Andrew Mescher, Alex Mescher, Landon Looney, and Randy Woods.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-mil
