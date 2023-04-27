METROPOLIS, Ill. — Jerry Ledsinger, beloved father, grandfather and brother passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at his residence in Paducah, at the age of 66 years.
He was born Sept. 21, 1956 in Paducah, to Earl and Juanita Lynn Ledsinger. He grew up in the Choate community. He was a member of the Oak Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America.
Jerry began his education at Franklin School and graduated from Joppa High School in 1974. He attended Shawnee Community College and ITT Technical Institute studying electronic technology. He was employed at TVA/Shawnee Steam Plant, retiring in 2018 after 28 years. He was a member of the IBEW Local 816.
Jerry was married to Patricia Coleman Ledsinger and, to that union, two children were born, son, Adrain Ledsinger and daughter, Sydney Ledsinger. He was a devoted and loving father.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Juanita Lynn Ledsinger and brother-in-law, Royce Sparks.
Jerry leaves to cherish his memory his son, Adrain Ledsinger of Paducah; daughter, Sydney Ledsinger of Las Vegas, Nevada; their mother, Patricia Coleman Ledsinger of Memphis, Tennessee; granddaughter, Kaia Gisselle Ledsinger; sister, Dorothy Sparks of Metropolis; brother, Dennis Ledsinger of Minneapolis, Minnesota; nephews, John (Sherell) Sparks of Metropolis, Scott (Angie) Sparks of Chicago; niece, Denise Chaske of Minneapolis, Minnesota; great-nephew, Giancarlo Sparks of Chicago; great-nieces, Dorian and Kamille Sparks of Metropolis; and a host of cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis, with Rev. Jackie Meadows officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in the Choate community.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m.-noon, Monday, May 1, 2023, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be John Sparks, Scott Sparks, Archie Ledsinger, Nate Ledsinger, Jacob Ledsinger and Dhomynic Lightfoot.
Memorials may be made in Jerry’s name to Oak Grove Community Cemetery, P.O. Box 814, Metropolis, Illinois 62960 or Oak Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America, P.O. Box 599, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
