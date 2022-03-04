METROPOLIS, Ill — Jerry L. “Buck” Lange, 75, of Metropolis, passed away at 4 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy L. (nee Horstman) Lange; children, Debra McDonald of Paducah, Kentucky, Donna Pryer of Denver, Colorado, Donnie Lee Weaver of Metropolis, and Lila Lange of Paducah, Kentucky; five grandchildren; four great granddaughters; and many nieces and friends.
He was was preceded in death by three sisters, four brothers, and one grandson. His parents were Horace W. Lange and Ezra Mae (Heflin) Lange.
Buck was employed for 29 years in the maintenance department of Allied Chemical, Inc., prior to his retirement.
He attended St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church near Metropolis.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday morning, March 5, 2022, at 11 AM at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 6874 Midway Road, Metropolis, Illinois. Tom Emmerson and Jeff Trovillion will officiate. Interment will be in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
