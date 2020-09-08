Jerry L. Johnson, 60, of Paducah, died 11:45 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.C. Johnson and Iola Davis Johnson, and four brothers.
Survivors include three sisters, Helen Simpson, Brenda Martin, and Carrie Johnson all of Paducah; one brother, Charles Johnson of San Diego, California; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be held noon Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Pettus Rowland Funeral Home with Mark Rowe officiating and burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Wednesday until the funeral hour.
Due to the COVID-19 state-mandated restrictions, we ask that you enter the funeral home wearing both a face mask and gloves and observe six feet of social distancing within our facility.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
