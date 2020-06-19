BARDWELL — Jerry Jennings, 70, of Bardwell, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Hospital.
Mr. Jennings was born in Detroit, Michigan, on December 25, 1949, to Ralph and Rachel Jennings. He served in the United States Navy and was a retired pipefitter and member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #184. After retirement, he worked part-time hauling grain for Grogan Farms. He was a member of the Bardwell Masonic Lodge #499 and he was a Shriner. He was also a member of the Bardwell VFW and Southside Baptist Church in Wickliffe.
Jerry was an avid gun enthusiast and fan of the University of Kentucky. He will be remembered as someone who would speak his mind but would do anything to help someone out. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gayle Garrett Jennings; two daughters, Shea Pruitt of Paducah and Lacey Comer of Barlow; his mother, Rachel Jennings; two grandchildren, Hunter Lee Comer and Macey Pruitt; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Pixie, which he adored.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Jennings.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Rev. Joe Skinner officiating. Burial will follow at Old Bardwell Cemetery.
Masonic rites will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 4 — 8 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell. Visitation will also be held from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes the minimum of six feet of social distancing within our facilities at all times.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Old Bardwell Cemetery, c/o Margo Sprague, PO BOX 458, Bardwell, KY 42023.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Old Bardwell Cemetery, c/o Margo Sprague, PO BOX 458, Bardwell, KY 42023.
