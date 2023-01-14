Jerry Lynn Gibson, 79, of Paducah, formerly of Wickliffe, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.

He was a member of Wickliffe First Baptist Church. Jerry served his nation with the National Guard.

Service information

Jan 15
Funeral Ceremony
Sunday, January 15, 2023
1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe
1079 Court Street
Wickliffe, KY 42087
Jan 15
Visitation
Sunday, January 15, 2023
10:00AM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe
1079 Court Street
Wickliffe, KY 42087
