Jerry Franklin White, 85, of Paducah, passed away at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Paducah.
He was born Feb. 20, 1937, in Olive Hill, Tennessee, to Franklin Clarence White and Eunice Katheleen Brooks White.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Jerry Franklin White, 85, of Paducah, passed away at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Paducah.
He was born Feb. 20, 1937, in Olive Hill, Tennessee, to Franklin Clarence White and Eunice Katheleen Brooks White.
Jerry was a retired teacher from West Kentucky Technical and Community College where he taught in the machine shop. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of Heartland Church. Jerry lived an incredibly active life with many hobbies, interests and accomplishments. Among those, he was a tool and die maker and an expert machinist. His many creations were homemade knives, guns, and even a grandfather clock. He was active in the muzzle loaders club and even made his own black powder rifles and was a certified pilot who loved to fly for recreation. Jerry enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a member of the Faith Riders Club and his love for fishing was the catalyst for starting the Paducah Tackle where he served as chief engineer, designing and manufacturing custom lures and fishing rigs. He enjoyed bee keeping, building model airplanes and was even a member of the CB Club. But nothing was more important than spending time with his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jerry White is survived by two daughters, Lillian Behlmann (Dan) of St. Louis, Missouri and Lisa Ann Tucker (Eddy) of McDonough, Georgia; one son, Frank White (Joyce) of Chicago, Illinois; five grandchildren, Brittany Young (Trey) of McDonough, Georgia, Sydney Etheridge (Caleb) of Forsyth, Georgia, Kenny Behlmann of St. Louis, Missouri, Samantha Behlmann of St. Louis, Missouri and Evan White of Chicago, Illinois; two great-grandchildren, BrookeAnn Young and Ada Bremer Etheridge; two step-granddaughters, Ashley Allen (Ryan) and Amber Barrett and several nephews.
Mr. White was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Dorothy Ann Bremer White; two brothers, W.E. White and Brooks White; a sister, Nelle Danford; and his parents.
Graveside memorial services will be held at a later date at Massac Memorial Gardens in Metropolis, Illinois.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to “Made to Stay”, P.O. Box 7802, Paducah, KY 42002.
You may leave a message or send a Hug From Home to the family at www.milnerandorr.com.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah in charge of all arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.