SALEM — Jerry Franklin Day, 68, of Salem, passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services.
Mr. Day was born to the late Leroy and Alice (Noel) Day in Marion, on Dec. 10, 1952. He enjoyed fishing and talking with friends and family. He had a special place in his heart for his granddaughters. He retired after working 40 years in the coal mines and attended Pinckneyville Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Terry Day of Salem; son, Zach Day of Marion; sister, Gayle Adcock of Newburgh, Indiana; grandchildren: Allie, Haley and Peyton Day; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Barry Day and his parents.
Graveside Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Pinckneyville Cemetery with Jim Greer to officiate. Burial will follow at Pinckneyville Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
Arrangements are in care of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
Condolences may also be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
