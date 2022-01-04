HUNTINGTON — Jerry Donald Crossett, 81 of Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
Graveside funeral services were conducted on Thursday Dec. 30, 2021, in Mt. Comfort Cemetery. Robert Simmons officiated.
Pallbearers who served were Barry Smith, Austin Smith, Kody Alexander, Ricky Umstead, and Danny Simpson.
Mr. Crossett was born Feb. 12, 1940, in Huntingdon, Tennessee to the late Herbert “Hub” Alvin Crossett and Lela Mae (Sampson) Crossett. He was a retired supervisor and welder for Lockheed Martin. He also was retired from the Kentucky Army National Guard after 31 years. He was Baptist by faith and a member of the Swamp Fishing Group.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Crossett; two daughters, Shonna Smith (Barry), of Trenton and Elise Grimes (Joel), of West Paducah, Kentucky; three sons, Tony Crossett, of Canyon Lake, Texas, Randy Crossett (Sherry), of Huntingdon and Jason Crossett (Sherri), of Cincinnati, Ohio. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
