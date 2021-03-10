CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Jerry Don Slater, 71, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Slater was born on July 23, 1949, in Benton, Kentucky, to the late Ernest and Jessie Edwards Slaughter. Jerry never met a stranger and was an avid coin collector. You’d often see him at the Waffle House or Kelly’s Diner drinking coffee with friends. He was a retired electrician with IBEW and was a member of Electrical Union 816 in Paducah and 429 in Nashville.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Smith Slaughter; a son, Timothy Lynn Henderson; a daughter, Therisa Diane Jestes and a grandchild, Abby Lynne Jestes.
Those left to cherish many wonderful memories include his daughter, Samantha Amis of Clarksville, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Aaron Jestes of Paducah, Ashley Walters (Casey) of Benton; and one great-grandchild, Aiden Walters.
A graveside service is set for 1 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Riverview Cemetery, 635 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. His family welcomes visitors.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is entrusted with caring for the family of Mr. Jerry Slater.
