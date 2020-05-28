Jerry Don Kirby, 75, of Paducah, passed away at 1:55 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home.
Jerry was born in Melber on November 29, 1944, to Woodrow and Dorothy Kirby. He was a graduate of Lowes High School and loved his church, Faith Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a longtime member. He enjoyed fishing, working puzzles and was an enthusiastic video gamer. He retired from the Maintenance Department of Reidland High School. Jerry will be remembered as a loving husband, dad and papaw.
Mr. Kirby is survived by his wife of 43 years, Bobbie Kirby; his daughters, Peggy Setinsek (Scott), of Paducah, and Melissa Spees (Brandon), of Milan, Tennessee; his sister, Kay Carson (Gary), of Paducah; his grandchildren, Philip Willett, Jr., Gregory Willett (Katy), Scott Setinsek II, and James Estes.
Mr. Kirby was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow Kirby and Dorothy Young Kirby.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Pastor Harold Draper officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 330 Massac Church Rd. Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at milnerandorr.com.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid restrictions. This includes the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program prior to 5 p.m. Thursday, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
