Jerry Don Kaler, 83, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Calvert City Convalescent Center.
Jerry was born on August 29, 1937, in Clear Springs to the late David Lee Kaler and Clara Belle Shelton Kaler. He was a longtime member of Reidland Baptist Church. Jerry graduated from Symsonia High School, where he played basketball. After retiring from UPS after 30 plus years of dedicated work, Jerry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by one daughter, Julie Martin and husband Steve “Flip” of Paducah; two sons, Mike Kaler and wife Roxane of Benton and Ben Kaler of Paducah; two sisters, June Mohler of Mayfield and Mary Beckman of Paducah; one brother, Jack Kaler of Hickory; four grandchildren, Nikki Dowdy (Ross), Kelli Kaufman (Brandon), Emily Whalen (Rus) and Andrea Straight (Steven); and eight great-grandchildren, Clayton Dowdy, Nicholas Dowdy, Julianne Dowdy, Jaxon Kaufman, Aubree Kaufman, Ryder Whalen, Brooks Whalen and Silas Straight.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bennie Lou Kaler; six sisters, Betty Warthen, Peggy Wallace, Marie Wyman, Emma Boaz, Martha “Tootsie” Reid and Ruth “Pert” Sans Soucie; three brothers, James “Bud” Kaler, Aaron “Bill” Kaler and Mark Kaler, and his parents.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Calvert City Cemetery with Rev. Philip Jett officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Reidland Baptist Church. 5559 Benton Road. Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
