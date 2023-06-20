CALVERT CITY — Jerry Don Barrett, 72, of Calvert City, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. He was a retired from TVA where he worked as a boilermaker and welder. He was a member of Zion’s Cause Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, gardening, and hunting.

Born Monday, January 29, 1951 in Calvert City, he was the son of the late William Murill Barrett and the late Earline (Campbell) Barrett.

Service information

Jun 20
Visitation
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Jun 21
Service
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
9:30AM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
