CALVERT CITY — Jerry Don Barrett, 72, of Calvert City, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. He was a retired from TVA where he worked as a boilermaker and welder. He was a member of Zion’s Cause Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, gardening, and hunting.
Born Monday, January 29, 1951 in Calvert City, he was the son of the late William Murill Barrett and the late Earline (Campbell) Barrett.
Surviving are his wife, Teresa (Powell) Barrett of Calvert City; daughter, Melissa Lovett, husband Kris of Benton; sisters, Vonnie Haynes, husband Alan of Monroe, Michigan, Connie Englert, husband Richard of Cadiz, and Sue Stovall, husband Lanney of Louisville; half-sisters, Donna Bone, husband Walter of Boaz, Bonnie Riley of Paducah, grandchildren, Davin Barrett, Briona Barrett, Carson Lovett, Cami Ann Lovett; and great-grandchild, Zaylee Barrett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Cory Don Barrett; and brother, William Barrett, Jr..
A Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023; at Collier Funeral Chapel with Jason Logsdon officiating.
Interment will follow in Wilson Cemetery, Benton.
Visitation will be held between the hours of 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home, Benton, KY.
Memorial contributions may be given to Zion’s Cause Baptist Church, 1532 US Highway 68 W, Benton, KY 42025
