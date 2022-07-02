Jerry L. Deaton, 80, of Paducah, died on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a retired painter.
Surviving is his wife, Linda Deaton of Paducah; three sons, Jerry Deaton Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, Leon Thomason of Mayfield, Russell Horton of Paducah; two daughters; one sister, Patsy Davis of Nashville, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Jamie Horton; and two brothers. His parents were Hannie and Lucille Deaton.
Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. to the service hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.