Jerry L. Deaton, 80, of Paducah, died on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.

He was a retired painter.

Surviving is his wife, Linda Deaton of Paducah; three sons, Jerry Deaton Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, Leon Thomason of Mayfield, Russell Horton of Paducah; two daughters; one sister, Patsy Davis of Nashville, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Jamie Horton; and two brothers. His parents were Hannie and Lucille Deaton.

Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home.

Friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. to the service hour Tuesday at the funeral home.

Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Jul 5
Visitation
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
9:00AM-11:00AM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Jul 5
Funeral Service
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
11:00AM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
