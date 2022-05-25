EDDYVILLE — Jerry Dale Stone, 74, formally of Eddyville, passed from this life and met his Lord and Savior on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Jerry Dale was born in Marion and was raised in the Frances community. He graduated from Crittenden County High School in 1965. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a beloved son, brother, father, uncle, grandfather and friend. Jerry Dale loved fishing, living on the lake, anything to do with vintage cars, classic car shows, boats and motorcycles. He loved water life and cruising the roads, the mountains and nature. He was an entrepreneur of many business endeavors. You could describe him a mischievous fun loving, outgoing soul. He retired from Alcan Aluminum in Sebree after 32 years.
He is survived by one daughter, Angela “Angel” Stone Richards (Brad) of Fancy Farm; step-son Jonathan Taylor of Marion; brother Max (Lisa) Stone of Marion; blood brother, Lonnie Tabor of Fredonia; grandson Noah Bradley Richards; nieces and nephew James Evan Stone of Marion, Leslie (Mark) Jackson of Dycusburg, Kayla (Jeremy) Brasher of Eddyville, and Jennifer Stone of Marion; aunts, Dottie Helen Simpson, of Illinois, and Joann Asbridge of Frances; sister-in-law, Kathy Waters Stone of Eddyville; several great-nieces, nephews, and cousins from near and far.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Lee and Dora Ruth Stone; brothers, Paul “Monnie” Stone and Wesley Miles Stone.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday May 26, 2022, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Frances Cemetery with Chris Clarke officiating.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors
Donations may be made to the American Legion and Gideon Bibles in lieu of flowers.
Condolences may be left on line at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.