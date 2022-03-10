BANDANA — Jerry Dale (Chipper) Kinsey, 75, of Bandana, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Life Care Center of La Center.
Chipper liked to brag he had lived almost his entire life on the same farm just outside of Bandana. He was the only child of the late Lube Kinsey and Jessie Kinsey Kuykendall and the stepson of the late Woodrow Kuykendall.
At age 21, he met Peggy Travis at the Dairy Queen in Paducah and the two were married almost 54 years ago. In Peggy, he found someone who shared his love of faith and family, and he inherited a large extended family. She was his selfless and dedicated caretaker the last few months of his life.
Besides Peggy, he is survived by three children, Lori Ann (Eric) Oldham of Barlow; Angie (Dutchie) Timmons of Paducah, and Chip (Megan) Kinsey of Bandana. Four grandchildren, Jarret (Lexie) Oldham of Louisville; Jenna Oldham of Barlow and Jack and Andrew Kinsey of Bandana; two step-grandchildren, Lindsay (Steven) Niedbalski of Nashville, Illinois, and Amanda (Chad) Bealmear of Hopkinsville; and four step-great grandchildren.
As a father, Chipper was invested in his children’s lives, attending every school and sports event he could, and often calling them up for no reason at all. His grandchildren brought him great joy, and we could argue that Papa was his favorite title of all.
Although he had no siblings, Chipper was blessed with a close relationship with his aunts, uncles and many cousins. He valued his friends and neighbors; many he had known most of his life.
For 50 years, he worked as a wholesale grocery salesman, visiting mom and pop grocery stores all over the region, and later chain grocery stores and gas stations. On weekends, he worked as a licensed auctioneer, with his family as his crew working estate auctions, mostly in Ballard and McCracken counties. On his farm, he enjoyed bailing straw and hay while riding his beloved Oliver tractors.
Chipper loved spending time with his church family at Providence Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School superintendent for many years. His deep voice was perfect for singing the bass part of the church hymns he loved.
In his weakest moments, he still could belt out a hymn and thank the Lord for his blessings, and, for that we are grateful. We also are thankful for the care he received from the Life Care of La Center staff.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center with Neil Eidson and Guy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, 4409 Monkey’s Eyebrow Rd., Kevil.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Morrow Funeral Chapel.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Providence Baptist Church, c/o Stephanie Cooper, 908 Smokey Rd., La Center KY 42056.
