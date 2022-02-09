WOODHAVEN, Mich. — Heflin, Jerry D., Sr., 78, and Wilma J., 78, of Woodhaven, died Jan. 16, 2022, and Jan. 29, 2022, respectively. Beloved husband and wife, married for 56 years.
Loving parents of Jerry (Jennifer) Heflin and Jason Heflin. Dearest grandparents to Jackson.
They are survived by Wilma’s sisters, Barbara Kaler and Janet Solomon; and her brother, Paul Solomon.
They were preceded in death by Jerry Sr.’s sister, Mary Ann Anglin; and Wilma’s brother, David Solomon.
Services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home in Flat Rock.
Visitation will be held 2 - 8 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.
Interment in Burdell Township Cemetery in Osceola County, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or the Woodhaven/Trenton Animal Shelter
