Jerry D. Cornwell, 74, of Paducah, died at 7:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Cornwell was of the Baptist faith and a retired landscaper.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Sallie Sains Cornwell; a daughter, Laurie Cornwell of Paducah; two sons, Roland Cornwell of Paducah and Jerren Brokaw of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a sister, Mildred Cox of Paducah; a brother, William Cornwell of Michigan; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three sisters and seven brothers. His parents were Henry Jack Cornwell and Jeanetta Gray Cornwell.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. Rocky Hill officiating. Burial will be at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the service time Friday at the funeral home.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
