Jerry Chumbler, 80, of Paducah, died at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was born on Oct. 11, 1942, in Ballard County to the late Guy Chumbler and Dorothy Tucker Chumbler. Jerry was retired from U.S.E.C. where he worked in security and also was a former employee of CTS of Paducah. He attended First Baptist Church of Paducah and the McCracken County Senior Citizens. Jerry was a very creative person which showed in his landscaping, gardening and photography work. He was truly an artist and left his mark on everything he touched. Jerry had a great love for animals, especially his dogs, Sasha, Tasha and Remmie.
He is survived by his three daughters, Shannon Lokey of Clearwater Beach, Florida, Shayna Lawrence of Paducah, and Apryl Chumbler of Paducah; two brothers, Charles Chumbler and Donnie Chumbler both of Paducah; seven grandchildren; Jerry has spent the last 19 years with the love of his life, Sue Harris of Benton, Kentucky and her children, Glen Harris, Donnie Harris and Keith Harris all of Benton, and Lori Noel of Kirksey; 18 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.