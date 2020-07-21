GRIGGSTOWN — Jerry Dwain Camper, 81 of the Griggstown community, died on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of Faith Gospel Temple in Gilbertsville.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda (Sheppard) Camper of Griggstown; a son, Donnie Camper of Hoschton, Georgia; a daughter, Cindy Riley of Eddyville; a sister, Cathy Edwards of Ledbetter; and a grandchild, Aaron Camper of St. Augustine, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Ruby (Davis) Camper; a brother; and two sisters.
Services will be at 1 p.m. today, July 21, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton with the Rev. Mark Shumaker officiating.
Interment will be in Marshall County Memory Gardens.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the service hour today at the funeral home.
