Jerry Bradley, 68, of Paducah passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family at 2:28 a.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2020.
Mr. Bradley was a Manager at Bluegrass Downs in Paducah, a member of the Army National Guard from 1969-1975, an avid outdoorsman and of the Baptist faith. His children and grandchildren were the most important thing in his life.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Janet Bradley, of Paducah; four children, Jerry Dale Bradley (Dana), of Hartselle, Alabama, Jennifer Wilson (Keith Mayo), of Paducah, Jessica Bradley Owen (Brent), of Paducah, Mark Foglesong (Paula); five brothers, Mark Bradley (Lori), of Olathe, Kansas, Gary Bradley (Patsy), Micky Bradley, Tony Bradley, Billy Bradley (Kathy), all of Benton; two sisters, Brenda Ross, of Paducah, Deanna Bradley, of Benton; seven grandchildren, Martin Wilson Jr., Matthew Wilson, Hunter Bradley, Addison Bradley, Emma Owen, Luke Owen, Eli Owen; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hallie Mae Wright and J.D. Bradley; stepfather, Calvin Wright; stepmother, Anna Bradley; two brothers, Jimmy Bradley, David Bradley.
There will be no service or visitation at this time.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
