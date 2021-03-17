Jerry Boaz, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 15, 2021, at Saint Thomas West in Nashville, Tennessee.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda, of 61 years. Also surviving are his daughters, Laurie Vaupel (Ken) of Findlay, Ohio; Michelle Litchfield (Sam) of Franklin, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Ty, Paige, Connor and Parker; three great- grandchildren Josie, Cameron, and Wesley and a fourth due in April; and his younger sister, Ann Pugh (Travis).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harrell and Thelma Boaz and his older sister, Sue Brown.
Mr. Boaz began his professional career at the Henry A. Petter Supply Co. and then continued his employment at CED Electric of Paducah where he began as a salesman and retired as the manager in 1993. Jerry was a member of Reidland Baptist Church for 60 years where he served the Lord in many roles. Jerry loved playing golf, drinking coffee with his friends at McDonald’s, and mowing his yard.
Services will be held at Hughes Funeral Home, 2975 Old Husbands Road, Paducah on Friday, March 19, 2021, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and service at noon with Rob Ison and Rev. Kenny Cooper presiding. Burial will follow at Hardmoney Cemetery in Boaz.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his memory to Reidland Baptist Church, 5559 Benton Road, Paducah, KY 42003 with designation being made to the Building and Property Fund.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet from each other in our facility.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.