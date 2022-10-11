Jerry Bennett, 79, proud native of Calhoun, passed away Oct. 8, 2022, surrounded by those he loved.
Mr. Bennett was born on May 21, 1943, to the late Claude (Pickle) and Audrey Phillips Bennett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Caroline.
Mr. Bennett was a graduate of Murray State University. He taught high school Industrial Arts, helped run a family business, and retired as a supervisor at C.C. Metals & Alloys.
Jerry loved to teach and could fix just about anything. He was a talented woodworker who built beautiful pieces of furniture over the years. Jerry enjoyed spending time outdoors, boating, fishing and his dogs. He loved his family and always had special ways of showing it.
Mr. Bennett is survived by one daughter, Jullie (Tim) Long; one son, Mitch (Elizabeth) Bennett; two precious grandchildren, Caroline and Annabelle Long; one brother, Melvin (Joyce) Bennett and family.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with David Dewey officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Thursday, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Jerry Bennett to McCracken Co. Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Rd, Paducah, KY 42001; or WKCTC Paducah School of Art & Design, 905 Harrison St, Paducah, KY 42001.
