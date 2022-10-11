Jerry Bennett, 79, proud native of Calhoun, passed away Oct. 8, 2022, surrounded by those he loved.

Mr. Bennett was born on May 21, 1943, to the late Claude (Pickle) and Audrey Phillips Bennett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Caroline.

Service information

Oct 13
Funeral Ceremony
Thursday, October 13, 2022
6:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Oct 13
Visitation
Thursday, October 13, 2022
4:00PM-6:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
