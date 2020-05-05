MAYFIELD — Jerry Bell, 75, of Mayfield, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He attended Emmanuel Baptist Church, was a retired employee of Ingersoll Rand and a former owner of Bell’s Auto Sales. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Roach Bell; two daughters, Deborah Johnson of Sharon Grove and Julie Leidecker of Mayfield; three brothers, John Bell, Robert Bell and Richie Fowler, all of Missouri; two sisters, Joanna Feagin of Mayfield and Vicki Fowler of Missouri; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by father, Bradley Bell; his mother, Virginia Minton Fowler; three sisters and a brother.
Private family graveside services will be held at Maplewood Cemetery. The Rev. Duane Fields will officiate. Interment will follow.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements. Friends and family may leave condolences or sign the guestbook at byrn@bellsouth.net.
