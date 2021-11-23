HICKORY — Jerry Beard, 83, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Jerry was born on July 30, 1938, in Boaz to Rollie and Dorothy Howard Beard. He was a member of First Assembly of God in Mayfield. Jerry owned and operated Beards Upholstery for more than 40 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.
Jerry is survived by one son, Duane Beard (Dacia) of Hickory; two sisters, Patricia Wood and Martha Eicholtz, both of Paducah; seven grandchildren, Danyiel Beard, DeLara Cherry (Thomas), Darlene Paschall (Ashton), DeAnna Beard, Daniel Beard, Amanda Fakhoorian (Scott), David Beard; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Purcell Beard; one son, Dennis Beard; one brother, Roy Beard; and one grandson, Drew Beard.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Bryant Kerns officiating. Burial will follow the service at Spring Creek Church of Christ Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
