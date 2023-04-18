KUTTAWA — Jerry Baxter, 73, of Kuttawa, formerly of Benton, passed away on April 13, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center.
Jerry was born on Aug. 23, 1949, to the late Floyd and Pauline Stacey Baxter in Dyersburg, Tennessee. He served in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. Jerry spent many years working as an electrician for TVA at the Shawnee Steam Plant. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and was an avid bass fisherman. He also loved to watch dirt track racing and the Tennessee Vols.
Jerry was a brain aneurysm survivor and for 15 years made the most of his second chance at life. He was an exceptional husband and an amazing dad and pawpaw. He was a member of Zion’s Cause Church where he was a Sunday School teacher and also assisted in Sunday School classes. Jerry was definitely a “people person” who rarely met a stranger and enjoyed talking with everyone. More than anything else, he loved the Lord and his family.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Alice Baxter of Kuttawa; one son, Kevin Baxter (Brittany) of Benton; one sister, Patsy Baxter of Wheeling, West Virginia; and two grandchildren, Brooks Baxter and Neely Baxter.
Jerry was preceded by his parents, Floyd and Pauline Stacey Baxter.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr with Gary Cruse officiating. Burial will follow at Marshall County Memory Gardens.
