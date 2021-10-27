MAYFIELD — Jerry Andrew Taylor, 89, of Mayfield, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at his residence.
He attended High Point Baptist Church in Mayfield. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a member of the American Postal Workers Union, a member of Mayfield-Graves County Golf and Country Club, a retired branch manager of the Paducah Post Office, and a U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife, Leta Swift Taylor; one son, Scott (Kirsten) Taylor, of Atlanta, Georgia; one daughter, Amy Taylor (Shay) Nolan, of Paducah; one step-daughter, Tina (Henry) Nance, of Farmington; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one step-brother, Eugene Lindsey; and his parents, Carroll and Edena Sauvage Taylor.
Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Andrew Taylor will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Darrick Holloman and Charlie Simmons will officiate. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Taylor, Eli Nolan, Gabe Nolan, Jerry Gray, Johnny Jackson and Richard Adams. Don Embry will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
