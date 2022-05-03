BENTON — Jerry Allen Boyd, 85, of Benton, died on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at his home. He was a mechanical engineer for Pip Johnson Construction and Boyd Building. He was a former member of Wingo Old Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he served as elder, youth group director, and Sunday school teacher. He was a member of Benton Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he served as elder and church superintendent.
Born Saturday, June 20, 1936, in Graves County, he was the son of the late Alvie Boyd and the late Monita (Williams) Boyd.
Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Janice “Jan” (Johnson) Boyd; son, Mike Treas of Chattanooga, Tennessee; daughters, Lisa Wilson of Mayfield, Lori Bunch, husband Steven of Wingo, and Jodi Holsapple, husband Kevin of Benton; sister, Marilyn Boyd of Wingo; grandchildren, Jacob Wilson, Jade Miller, Evan Clark, Joe Bunch, Hanna Holsapple, Skyler Holsapple, Lindsi Hughes, husband Tim; and great-grandchildren, Bryce Wilson, Dax Wilson, Conner Wilson, Emlie Miller, Kylie Miller, Paislie Miller, Callen Clark, Reagan Clark, Garret Clark, Cole Clark, Kennedi Hughes, and Jenni Hughes.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Mark Wilson.
A Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Collier Funeral Chapel with Richie Slack officiating.
Interment will follow in Benton Cemetery, Benton.
Visitation will be held between the hours of 5 p.m. — 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Marshall County Special Olympics, 105 Lakeview Ct., Frankfort, KY 40601; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.