Jerrel “Jack” Bean, 89, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Blandville, Kentucky, on Aug. 7, 1930, to Harry M. Bean and Willina Johnson Bean.
After graduating high school, Jack joined the United States Navy and proudly served his country as a physician’s assistant. Following an honorable discharge four years later, he attended barber school.
Jack began working at Bonton Barber Shop and then Avondale Barber Shop, where he eventually became the owner. After 58 years in the industry, Jack retired in 2004 with innumerable loyal customers across Paducah.
Jack is survived by his wife, Barbara Bolte Harned Bean, of Paducah; two daughters, Judy Bean (Ronald Allcock) of Kevil and Tammie Dawes of West Paducah; two sons, Larry Bean (Candace) of Palm City, Florida; Don Bean (Melissa) of West Paducah; one stepdaughter, Teresa Kaufman; six grandchildren, Carla Flowers Browning, Kelly Flowers Volle, Morgan Stone, Evan Bean, Alison Dawes and Jonathan Bean; four great-grandchildren, Katey Browning, Will Browning, Cameron Cook and Jaxon Volle; two step-grandchildren, Patrick Kaufman (Sarah) and Bradley Kaufman (Sara); four stepgreat-grandchildren, Emma Kaufman, Mallory Kaufman, Caroline Kaufman and Addison Kaufman; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou Elliot Bean; his parents, Harry M. Bean and Willina Johnson Bean; two stepsons, Freddie Harned and Terry Harned; two sisters and four brothers.
A public visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
A funeral service will be be held for Mr. Bean at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, with the Rev. Nathan Joyce officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Spring United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fairdealing.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the American Heart Association, Kentucky Region, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisiville, KY 40222 or the American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave., Suite 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
